Sir: It is not wrong to mention that nothing is impossible. Because, Thomas Edison tried many times to invent a bulb, in the beginning he was not successful at last he did. That’s why we are living in a brighter world.

Lesson is; never give up when something is not happening against your will and experience. Never give up until you get success. We must believe ourselves that we can do it. The biggest thing is trying and trying again and again.

REHMAT SHAFIQUE

Turbat

Published in Daily Times, December 25th 2018.