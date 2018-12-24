Violation of HC judgement

Sir: Judges are supposed to be supreme respectable people of society in terms of power they have’ Due justice given to the people of society always increase their respect and dignity. People knock the doors of court after taking all out efforts but remain fail.

It is seen on some occasion that public sector departments hoodwink High Court by not implementing the judgement pass by the High Court through their typical delaying tactics which is injustice because justice delayed is injustice.

Number of examples are found that despite clear orders of Honorable High Court, compliance is not made in letter and spirit instead traditional delaying tactics are used which shows that public sector officials think themselves more powerful than courts or seem to have more knowledge which is ridiculous because a man is known his business best. Public sector officials should comply the orders of Honorable High Court to keep the supremacy of the High Court intact in the society and they better concentrate on their working which is usually suffer a lot.

FAISAL ANSAR

Karachi

Published in Daily Times, December 25th 2018.