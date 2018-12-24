Anti-harassment law

Sir: It was good to learn that the Sindh government has drafted a bill to condemn work environment provocation after protestations from women have indicated bureaucratic laws are not being actualized. This bill goes past the dialect of the government’s 2010 enactment by utilizing increasingly comprehensive dialect around sexual orientation — the bill ensures the privileges of all sexes including transgender person

“Across the board objections from working ladies about badgering are pouring in. After the eighteenth Amendment, government laws are insufficient, subsequently we will make our very own law to make a sheltered situation for all sexual orientations.

As per the Sindh Harassment and Workplace Bill 2018, those discovered blameworthy will deal with indictments including expulsion or rejection from administration. Presently, women will inhale a murmur of help with the execution of this new law.

SONIA NAJAM SHAIKH

Sukkur, Sindh

Published in Daily Times, December 25th 2018.