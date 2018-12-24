Sir: An occupation undertaken for a significant period of a person’s life and with opportunities for progress is known as a career. Joining the second word the topic means the planning of your future life. Doing something, first you will think, plan and then you will put your actions on that result.

Thomas Edison thought how to make a bulb? After thinking he tried many times to make it, but he failed many times, he never gave up and at last he became successful. It is for students that they must plan their career, what they have to be. It is true that many students are studying in colleges still they are confused, in which field they have to go.

Plan your career as soon you can, otherwise you will lose your career, with your hard works. If a school student will plan is a future life, it is believed that he or she will get success. A planned person will suffer a lots, the greatest enemy of a career counsellor is their parents. Because they want to make their children successful, that’s why they will sent them in very easy field. But, unfortunately they are not caring for their children. If a student wants to study and take physic subject, their parents might say “physic is very tough subject…you cannot do it”.

When a person is forced to go to medical profession he/she may not successful because of less interest. So leave your children upon their will.

Many suicide incidents shows career and education pressure forced the student to do so.

Developed countries are successful because of equal opportunities for all. Woman and a girl are still not on same page with man. Female are still unable to get same rights as man in Pakistan. Our women are still unable to move in the night like man, still unable to work in office late night. All this is because of our negative attitude of our society. So still they have to work hard to decide their future.

For career counselling we have to change our mind-set. I beg to say that never listen others when you are going for planning your career, you must select a field in which your interest is there. Don’t run after money, just think about future. Good future always brings money.

REHMAT SHAFIQUE

Kalatuk

Published in Daily Times, December 25th 2018.