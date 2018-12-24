Two more projects in CPEC to be approved for Sindh: CM

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday said two more China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)-related projects of socio-economic development and agriculture would be approved for Sindh.

This he said while talking to the media after attending the convocation of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto University of Law (SZABLU) at Korangi Campus. He was accompanied by his Adviser on Law Murtaz Wahab.

Replying to a question, he said that the Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) was the highest forum of CPEC.

He added that the CPEC authorities had included two more sectors, agriculture and socio-economic development in its projects list. “I presented two projects in the JCC and most probably they would be approved by the relevant Joint Working Group in its meeting to be held in March.

Giving details of the projects, the chief minister said that he had presented a mega project of channelization of 180km of River Indus from Guddu Barrage to Sukkur Barrage. “It is a mega project and the provincial government is working to complete its required formalities and through the Joint Working Group it would be forwarded for final approval from CPEC authorities,” he said.

He said that the channelization of River Indus would be a great project for the development of agriculture sector. “It will not only save water but control water logging and salinity in the districts located on the both banks of the river.”

The channelization would help to save the area from floods and develop large agricultural lands in the katcha areas, he added.

Talking about socio-economic sector, the chief minister said that he told the Chinese authorities that the Thar Foundation was already working in education, health, socio-forestry and bio-saline agriculture in Thar. “I proposed them [Chinese authorities] to approve the project for Thar Foundation so that it could be implemented in Thar area where a coal-fired power plant was being established under CPEC projects.

Shah said that Chinese authorities appreciated the efforts of provincial government and referred the project to Joint Working Group, which would meet in March 2019.

“I am sure it would be approved,” he said.

Replying to a question, he said that his government was ready to appoint standing committees in the provincial assembly during the last session. “These committees are appointed by the assembly and we are ready for such appointments in the next assembly session,” he assured.

Published in Daily Times, December 24th 2018.