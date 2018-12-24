Ready to work with Sindh govt, Centre for improvement: mayor

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar has said that no urban development, health or finance policy could be made without eliminating the political engineering and adventurism.

“Karachi runs national and provincial economy, therefore, it requires extraordinary policy. Whole country would benefit from improvement in Karachi,” the mayor said while talking to a 55-member delegation comprising officers from Pakistan Administrative Service of 41st Specialized Training Programme in Civil Services Academy on their visit to the Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC) Head Office on Sunday.

“We are ready for coordination with the provincial and federal government for the betterment of city. Civil services officers should keep themselves away from political pressure and work for progress of the country,” he added.

Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saifur Rehman, Senior Director Coordination Masood Alam and other officers were also present.

The mayor said that the local government institutions have the ability to resolve problems of citizens on grassroots level, whereas the provincial governments can only do law making. Powers should be devolved to lower level so that people could be benefited from it.

Despite having limited resources, he said that the KMC is making it possible to provide basic municipal facilities to a city of more than 30 million people. “Though elections of local government were held under the directive of Supreme Court, powers were still to be devolved to these institutions.”

According to a recent report of World Bank, Karachi requires $10 million for ten years. He said situation can be made better if only those departments, which were devolved to other organization under the SLGO 2013, were returned to the KMC.

Published in Daily Times, December 24th 2018.