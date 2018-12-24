Polling on 139 LG seats held peacefully

Polling on the vacant seats of the local government ended on Sunday.

Voting for the by-election was carried out for 139 vacant seats of local government in Sindh.

183 candidates were for 24 municipality seats in six of Karachi’s districts.

There are four vacant seats in District West, eight in Malir, six in South, four in Central, and one each in East and Korangi. Some 540,960 people are expected to cast their votes.

In this regard, 389 polling stations, with 1,352 polling booths, were set up.

In Hyderabad, by-polls were held for three municipal seats.

In Nawabshah, by-elections were held at Union Councils Hasan Jamali and Gohram Mari, while in Badin, by-polls were slated for Town Committee Halani.

The seats were left vacant owing to various reasons, including candidates dying, getting disqualified or opting to go to the assemblies.

Published in Daily Times, December 24th 2018.