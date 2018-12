A man was killed in a car accident near the metropolis’ upscale Khayaban-e-Ittihad on Sunday morning, rescue officials said.

The man, identified as Abid who was driving the car, was immediately taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the other car involved in the crash remained safe.

The local law enforcement authorities are investigating the case, but have not yet registered any case.

