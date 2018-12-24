PPP workers hold rally against ‘media trial’ of Zardari

A large number of Pakistan People’s Party [PPP] workers Shikarpur chapter took out a rally against what they described as the ‘media trial’ of PPP supremo Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur here on Sunday.

The rally was taken out from Shikarpur House to Lakhi gate clock tower.

The rally was led by AK Lashari, Khalid Hakro, Rehana Bhutto, Faheem Soomro and others.

Speaking on the occasion, PPP leaders strongly condemned the alleged ‘media trial’ of Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur, an MNA.

They said that a fabricated story regarding concealment of assets was being propagated against the former president to harm his reputation.

They said that the National Accountability Bureau should investigate core issues.

They said that the ‘media trial’ of PPP leaders should be stopped and threatened to expand their protest otherwise.

