Police arrests 10 accused, recover drugs, stolen phones, jewellery, illegal weapons

Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police has arrested 10 outlaws and recovered hashish, ice, stolen mobile phones, gold ornaments, illegal weapons and stolen property from them worth Rs 773,000, a police spokesman said on Sunday.

He said that an effective crackdown is underway against drug peddlers in the city following directions of Inspector General of Police Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Waqaruddin Syed assigned task to arrest criminals and drug pushers and SP Investigation Sardar Ghayas Gul constituted teams under supervision of Deputy SP CIA Hakim Khan. Police teams arrested 10 accused Waqar Khan, Asif Iqbal, Zeeshan Javed, Shahbaz Ahmed, Muhammad Kamran, Rashid Ali, Adnan Afzal, Adil Shahzad, Frank John and Shahbaz, besides recovering 2.575 kilogramme of hash, 22 gramme ice, mobile phones, gold ornaments, weapons and stolen property from their possession. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

SSP Islamabad Waqaruddin Syed has appreciated the overall performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.

He said that it is the collective responsibility of every person of the society to remain alert against those involved in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for action against them.

Published in Daily Times, December 24th 2018.