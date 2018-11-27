PM Khan calls meeting to review ‘100-days plan’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Tuesday called a meeting in order to review ‘100-day plan’ as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) completed its first 100 days in the government.

According to details, senior PTI members, federal ministers, advisers and special assistants will be attending the meeting. The reports owill be presented by ministries and divisions, reports sources.

The participants of meeting will also be briefed on governance, the austerity campaign and decisions undertaken by the cabinet.

The PM will also be informed about the performances of advisers and reviewing the steps taken for public welfare projects.

Moreover, a briefing will be given regarding the performance of federal ministries, including communication, information, housing, railways, law, environmental change and privatisation.

PM Imran is expected to address the nation regarding ‘100-day plan’ on November 29.