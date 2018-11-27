Former CJP’s daughter files petition against illegal arrest of her husband

A division bench of the Lahore High Court on Monday issued notice to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on a petition filed by former chief justice of Pakistan Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry’s daughter Ifra Murtaza challenging arrest of her husband Murtaza Amjad in Eden Housing Scheme scam.

The bench directed NAB to submit a written reply to the petition.

Petitioner counsel Asad Manzoor Butt submitted that the NAB mischievously got Murtaza Amjad declared a proclaimed offender by a court and later took him in custody from Dubai. He requested to declare the petitioner’s husband’s arrest as illegal and order NAB to immediately release him.

On a court’s query, a NAB prosecutor said that the reference against the suspect had not been filed before the trial court so far. He also said that the arrest of the accused suspect was made after due process of law.

