PM Khan, Army chief reach Miran Shah

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa reached in Miran Shah, North Waziristan on Monday.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the PM and Army Chief are being briefed on the current security situation, ongoing stability operations, socio-economic projects and rehabilitation of Temporary Displaced Persons (TDPs).

Prime Minister and COAS arrived at Miran Shah, North Waziristan. Being briefed on security situation, ongoing stability operations, socio-eco projects & rehab of TDPs. PM will later visit Ghulam Khan Terminal/ border fencing and address jirga of local elders at Miran Shah. pic.twitter.com/6mcbtkTssj — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) November 26, 2018

The PM will also visiting Ghulam Khan Terminal/ border fencing and address jirga of local elders at Miran Shah later today, ISPR added via tweet.

PM Khan is on his first visit to the newly-merged tribal districts.

Earlier this year, former Federally Administered Tribal Area’s (FATA) seven districts were merged with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK).