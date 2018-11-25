SRINAGAR: The Indians troops in their fresh act of state terrorism killed six Kashmiri youth in Shopian district of Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) on Sunday morning.

According to Kashmir media service, the youth were killed by Indian military’s special operation group and central reserve police force in so-called cordon and search operation in Kapran area of district. A house was completely destroyed in the firing by the forces during the operation.

The internet services have been suspended in the area of south Kashmir by local authorities. On the other hand, one Indian army personnel was killed and another injured in an attack in Kapran area of Shopian district earlier in the day.

On November 23, at least five innocent Kashmiris were killed by Indian troops in Shopian district. After the incident, many Kashmiri people protested against the brutal Indian occupied forces.

Moreover, at least 45 Kashmiri’s have been killed as a result of brutality of the Indian forces in the month of November.