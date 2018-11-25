Cops deployed at diplomatic missions would have bulletproof jackets: CM Murad

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Friday that China and Pakistan were friends and important development partners and that was why their friendship was unacceptable for the enemies of Pakistan who tried to attack the Chinese Consulate in the metropolis.

This he said while talking to Ambassador of China in Pakistan Mr Yao Jing who called on him at the CM House on Saturday, a day after the attack on the Chinese Consulate in Karachi. The meeting was attended by Consul General of China Mr Wang Yu, Chief Secretary (CS) Mumtaz Shah, Sindh Inspector General (IG) Dr Kaleem Imam, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid jamal Abro and other relevant officials.

The chief minister said that the attack (on Chinese Consulate) was unfortunate but timely action by the provincial government thwarted it. He said that the Chinese Consulate had adequate security. At this, the Chinese Ambassador appreciated the efforts of the provincial government and expressed profound grief over the deaths of policemen and two passer-bys. The ambassador also thanked the chief minister for visiting Chinese Consulate just after the attack and said the visit infused a sense of confidence and personal care among the Chinese staff members.

The chief minister said that he had directed the Police IG to conduct security audit of all the consulates and provide bullet proof jackets to the police men deployed there. “We are also working to complete safe city project on war footings,” he said.

CM Shah said that the border force deployed at Sindh-Balochistan border had been instructed to strengthen their security and checking system. “Sindh and Balochistan governments are jointly working to keep an eye on the movement of terrorists and outlaws at the borders,” he said.

Security forces on Friday foiled an attack on the Chinese consulate located in Karachi’s upscale Clifton, killing all three terrorists and seizing at least nine hand grenades, Kalashnikov bullets, magazines and explosives. Two policemen, ASI Ashraf Dawood and Constable Amir, were martyred in the operation. Two civilians, a father and a son who had come from Quetta for visas, were also killed, police said after reviewing initial information. A security guard was critically injured.

