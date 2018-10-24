AM-PAK business delegation to visit Karachi on Oct 30

A five-member delegation of businessmen and investors led by Nawaid Isa, Managing Partner & President ICCMC and America Pakistan (AM-PAK) Business Development Forum will reach Karachi on Oct 30th on a week-long visit to promote bilateral business and investment opportunities.

This was told by Shujat Ali Baig, President AM-PAK Business Development Forum Pakistan Chapter and Chairman Standing Committee on Public Relations, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) during committee’s meeting held at board room of Federation House here.

Meeting was attended by Syed Nasser Wajahat, Secretary of FPCCI SC Committee and AM-PAK BDF Pakistan Chapter, Syed Turab Shah, Pervaiz Geroge, Syed Wajahat Ali, Akhtar Shaheen Rind, Ali Pesnani, Wajid Nasar, Asma Nasar, Waheed Jang, Akhtar Shoro, Mujahid Ali, Kashif Rafat, Tayyab Rizvi and others.

Shujat Ali Baig informed that alongwith Nawaid Isa, other members of delegation include Mike Robinette, Head of GEO CRE, a commercial real estate development firm and also a ex-Director of Development, City of Middletown, Ohio, ex-Director of Economic Development and Finance, City of Franklin, Ohio, Tahira Jaffar, Head of Ark Investment Companies with the focus of investments in healthcare markets, Tom Drauschak, President & Owner of Earth Enterprises (also performed land development projects for hundreds of residential, commercial, municipal and industrial clients. Developed many golf courses and wrote books on the subject.) and Brian Ebbs, Regional Vice President, Hyatt Hotel Development.

Mr. Charles C. Foster, Chairman AM-PAK BDF Houston Chapter & Chairman of one of the largest immigration law firms in USA, Foster Global will join delegation through video link.

This delegation will specially participate in a grand event being hosted on Oct 31st at Federation House by AM-PAK BDF Pakistan Chapter and FPCCI Standing Committee on Public Relations to officially launch Pakistan Chapter and introduce this delegation to business community of the country, Shujat Ali Baig told.

In his letter to Shujat Ali Baig, President AM-PAK BDF Nawaid Isa has greatly acknowledged and appreciated efforts of Pakstan Chapter members to facilitate delegation visit.

We have been meeting businessmen, lawyers, commercial developers and accounting firms here in USA in an effort to bring this business delegation to Karachi for the event.

Our mission is to improve the lives of common Pakistanis through trade, business and social initiatives be it in Pakistan, USA or any other part of the world, he mentioned.

Committee’s Secretary Syed Nasser Wajahat told members that this launch event will provide a platform to business community to enter in new era of joint ventures. FPCCI PR SC has also planned a mega event to celebrate world day of public relations in first week of November, he added.

Published in Daily Times, October 24th 2018.