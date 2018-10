Fahmida, w/o Eric Massey of Former Wapda Chief died in New York on 22nd October after protected illness, her funeral service will be held in New York.

She leaves behind two daughters Sara & Zara, son Harune, son in law David and large number of family members. She was sister of DR. Eric Rehim, Dora Khan John, Ivan, Elizabeth, Yasmin and large number of nephews, nieces and friends.

Published in Daily Times, October 24th 2018.