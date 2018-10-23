RDA conducts operation against encroachments on High Court Road

The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) conducted an operation against illegal land use and demolished fences, sheds and other encroachments on High Court Road on Monday.

RDA operation team also demolished 14 houses’ boundary walls, gates and fences in Saidpur Scheme, removed fences, cleared all roads and streets in Asghar Mall Schemes.

RDA Demolition Squad along with the assistance of Rawalpindi police has demolished fences, sheds, 14 houses’ boundary walls, gates and cleared roads and shops in above mentioned housing schemes in Rawalpindi.

The encroachments were in violation of Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and RDA Building & Zoning Regulations 2007.

RDA Spokesman Hafiz Muhammad Irfan said the general public should also show moral responsibility and remove every type of encroachment as much as they can, so that they could avoid any further loss. Following directives of RDA director general, the Building Control Wing has actively conducted operations against encroachments, illegal/unauthorised commercial cum residential construction activities and other illegal land use encroachments within the controlled area of RDA in Rawalpindi city.

