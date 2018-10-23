COAS, US envoy discuss Afghan peace

US Charge’ d’ Affairs to Pakistan Paul Jones called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Monday, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Matters of mutual interest, including regional security with particular reference to Afghanistan, came under discussion. Earlier this month, Gen Bajwa was in London where he said that Pakistan was ready to take its bilateral relationship with the United Kingdom to the “next level” for mutual benefit. According to the army’s media wing, the COAS met UK Chief of Defence Staff General Sir Nicholson Carter, and held delegation-level talks on the prevailing security environment and cooperation.

