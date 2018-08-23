3 reasons why Messi will lead Barcelona to a treble

Lionel Messi has recently been promoted as FC Barcelona captain and expectations are sky-high, as they should be. Without Xavi and Iniesta, many claim Messi will have a hard time finding the same amount of success as before.

But the little Argentine is looking hungrier than ever before, and has the right amount of players to lead.

He is the leader

Messi is now the leader at Barcelona and the most important figure. He is at the peak of his powers and with young guns left and right, he has all the time and space in the world to dictate things. He has had a good amount of success at Argentina as captain, except for the 4 finals, but he is a quiet person, who leads by actions more than words.

Hungrier than ever

The Argentine is hungrier than ever. That he just came off a disappointing end to the World Cup 2018 is a major factor. Moreover, in the opening speech at Camp Nou, he stated that he would do everything in his powers to bring the UEFA Champions League home. The determination in his voice was reason enough.

His versatility and experience

Messi has been there and done that. For more than 10 years too. That he has a young Barcelona squad now, he will maximise his versatility and potential, YES, he still has a lot of potential in him. He can pass, assist, score, dictate the play and even defend. Given that, he also has a second to none ability to make things happen out of nowhere.

With experience at hand, Messi will win the treble.