China ready to intermediate better Pak-India ties

BEIJING: Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lu Kang on Thursday said that China is willing to act as intermediary between Pakistan and India to help improve ties between the two countries.

“As a mutual neighbour of both Pakistan and India, China is willing to help in order to improve ties between the two countries. Healthy Pak-India relations are vital for regional stability and peace,” Lu Kang said during a press conference in Beijing.

The spokesperson continued that China is willing to play a constructive role and work together with the two countries to build mutual trust, solve disputes and bolster regional development and peace.

He also commended Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for congratulating Prime Minister Imran Khan over the latter’s ascension to premiership.