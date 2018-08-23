Zayn Malik celebrates Eid with Gigi Hadid and family

American model, Gigi Hadid is seemingly back home in time to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with her Brisitsh-Pakistani boyfriend and singer Zayn Malik and his mother and sister, Waliya. The fact that they both celebrated Eid wearing shalwar-kameez has taken the internet by storm.

The Victoria’s Secret model took to her Instagram to share a picture of her boyfriend and his sister, captioning it, “Home for Eid”

Zayn Malik’s sister also shared photos of her family posing in Eid outfits, that were the traditional Pakistani shalwar-kameez.

Eid Mubarak💕 A post shared by @ waliyha.azad on Aug 22, 2018 at 2:49pm PDT

The 23 year old model, has a Muslim father, Mohammed, who was a Syrian refugee before becoming an American citizen. Likewise, Zayn Malik’s family is Muslim, and celebrate and honor Eid.