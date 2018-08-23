Zayn Malik celebrates Eid with Gigi Hadid and family

American model, Gigi Hadid is seemingly back home in time to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with her Brisitsh-Pakistani boyfriend and singer Zayn Malik and his mother and sister, Waliya. The fact that they both celebrated Eid wearing shalwar-kameez has taken the internet by storm.Also read: Fans hope for Zayn Malik, Atif Aslam to collaborateThe Victoria’s Secret model took to her Instagram to share a picture of her boyfriend and his sister, captioning it, “Home for Eid”Zayn Malik’s sister also shared photos of her family posing in Eid outfits, that were the traditional Pakistani shalwar-kameez.Eid Mubarak💕A post shared by @ waliyha.azad on Aug 22, 2018 at 2:49pm PDT Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid celebrate Eid with Zayn’s family! They both extremely adorable in easter clothes!😍 @gigihadid @zayn #EidulAzha #zaynmalik #gigihadidA post shared by Daily Times (@dailytimespak) on Aug 22, 2018 at 5:18pm PDT Love these pictures of #ZaynMalik #GigiHadid & family from their #EidCelebrations yesterday!! #eidmubarak #eid2018 #zayngigiA post shared by Desi Wedding Diaries (@desiweddingdiaries.pk) on Aug 23, 2018 at 1:01am PDTThe 23 year old model, has a Muslim father, Mohammed, who was a Syrian refugee before becoming an American citizen. Likewise, Zayn Malik’s family is Muslim, and celebrate and honor Eid.4Shares