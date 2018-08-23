Houses damaged in Chitral flood

CHITRAL: Around 18 houses and a vehicle have been damaged due to heavy rains that have caused Osiyak to suddenly flood.

No casualties have been reported amidst massive loss of property.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunwa ordered a comprehensive report to be submitted, outlining the losses. He also added “We stand by the people of Chitral in this difficult time.”

Due to the terrain and topographical layout, floods are common in the area and occur every year, wrecking property and often claiming lives.

In the past, authorities have released funds in order to assist those affected.