Fire engulfs superstore in Karachi

KARACHI: A fire broke out near the EOBI house on Shahra-e-Faisal in a store’s basement.

The fire reportedly spread to the rest of the building and firefighters are currently working to put it out. There are currenty no reports of casualties.

Electrical faults are often responsible for short-circuiting of wiring and sparking fires.

Last May, a plastic factory in Sindh Industrial Trading Estate (SITE) area of the metropolis was gutted by a huge fire on Sunday before it was put out with the help of fire-fighting vehicles in an operation that lasted six-hours.

Then mayor said that the fire department did not have the necessary equipment to deal with such incidents, saying all the vehicles had been utilised here and in case of an incident elsewhere in the city, they would have no fire tenders to utilise.

Karachi mayor said that the city government’s fire brigade lacked proper resources for its fire fighting operation. He blamed PPP-led Sindh government for dilapidated situation.