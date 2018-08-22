‘Crazy Rich Asian’s author Kevin Kwan dodged Singapore national service

The author of the Crazy Rich Asians that was adapted into a box office hit is wanted by Singapore for failing to report for military service, according to the Ministry of Defence.

The ministry informed, the 44 year old Kevin Kwan, did not register for national service (NS) in 1990 despite being sent notices. He later applied twice to renounce his citizenship, but was rejected as he had not first served NS.

He could end up in jail for three years he returns to Singapore.

All Singaporean men above the age of 18 year have to go through two years of national service (NS) with either the armed forces, the police or the civil defense force.

“Mr Kevin Kwan failed to register for NS in 1990 despite letters sent to his overseas address,” said the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) in a statement to the BBC. He also didn’t have the right permit for a long term stay overseas. Mr Kwan is therefore wanted for defaulting on his NS obligations.”

Kevin Kwan has not yet responded to the ministry’s statement.

Reportedly, Kwan was brought up in Singapore but left the country at the age of 11 and now lives in the US.It is not confirmed if he has an American citizenship. However, Singapore does not recognize dual citizenship above the age of 21.

It is unlikely of the government to chase NS-avoiders who have moved overseas, but they can face problems under the Enlistment Act if they happen to return to Singapore.

Penalties include fines of up to S$10,000 ($7,314; £5,672) and imprisonment of up to three years.

Kwan’s bestselling Crazy Rich Asians tells the story of an Asian-American woman who gets a culture shock meeting her boyfriend’s ultra-wealthy family in Singapore.

The film adaptation, features an all-Asian cast, topped the US box office on its opening weekend.

It has been a source of pride for many people in Singapore.