CM Buzdar expresses commitment to zero-tolerance policy towards corruption

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed his commitment to militantly combatting corruption in his government as he approaches a ‘zero-tolerance’ policy.

Buzdar spent the first day of Eid ul-Azha at Dar-ul-Shafqat where he distributed gifts amongst orphans. “Our [slogan] is to work, work and work. We have to bring change. It’s not easy,” he said.

Pakistanis celebrate Eidul Azha with great religious fervour to commemorate the supreme sacrifice of Prophet Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) who agreed to sacrifice his son Prophet Ismail (AS) upon God’s command.

The day dawned with special prayers in mosques for well-being of Muslims and safety and security of the country.

Eid congregations were held at mosques, eidgahs and open places in all cities, towns and villages across the country. In their sermons, clerics highlighted significance of the day and philosophy of the sacrifice. After offering Eid prayers, the faithful are slaughtering their sacrificial animals.