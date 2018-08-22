PM Imran and President Mamnoon wish nation ‘Eid Mubarak’

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE/KARACHI: As Pakistanis celebrate Eid ul-Azha with great religious fervour, many leaders have marked the occasion by extending their warm wishes to the nation. .

The day dawned with special prayers in mosques for well-being of Muslims and safety and security of the country.

Eid congregations were held at mosques, eidgahs and open places in all cities, towns and villages across the country. In their sermons, clerics highlighted significance of the day and philosophy of the sacrifice. After offering Eid prayers, the faithful are slaughtering their sacrificial animals.

The federal and provincial governments chalked out elaborate security arrangements across the country to avoid any untoward incident. Civic authorities of different cities and towns also made special arrangements for disposal of offal and other solid waste during three days of Eid.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan marked the auspicious occasion by congratulating the nation, and hoping that God accepts the sacrifices and prayers. Khan reinforced the significance of sacrifice and how it can come in various forms, especially when putting national gain before personal gain.

It has been alleged that the newly elected Prime Minister has chosen to remain at his official residence and continue working rather than retire to Bani Gala for the Eid holidays.

In his message, President Mamnoon Hussain underlined the importance of following Sunnat-e-Ibrahimi.