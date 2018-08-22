Eating excessive meat on Eid could negatively affect health: experts

A majority of people is in habit of over indulging in unhealthy food items on Eidul Azha, without knowing the consequences that it may be dangerous for their health and could spoil the festivity.

The overeating of meat during Eid ul Azha can increase the risk of developing cardiovascular, kidney, liver, diabetes and gastroenteritis diseases.

Health experts suggest that eating excessive meat on the occasion of Eid ul Azha could lead to negative impacts on individual health and especially for those who utilize the stored meat (frozen meat) for several months would be harmful which directly effects on Kidneys and cardiac problems.

Health experts said that consumption of excessive amount of meat lead to increased incidences of gouty arthritis. Many people have habit of storing meat in refrigerator for longer periods without knowing that such practice could cause food poisoning and other gastrointestinal complications. According to health experts, meat should not be stored in refrigerators for more than 10 days particularly in conditions in our country where electricity load shedding may make it toxic.

UHS VC Prof Javed Akram said people should avoid excessive use of meat, especially who were already suffering from cardiovascular, liver and kidney diseases. He said it can also enhance uric acid and cholesterol level among people, which directly linked to risk of various diseases. Meat also contains a lot of saturated fats and cholesterol, which can lead to heart disease. The Feast of sacrifice is the festival where meat eating habit may not be controlled by most of the people. The doctors suggested for a balance diet to avoid diseases. It is pertinent to note that meat may also contain high levels of hormones, which can trigger reproductive problems and early-onset puberty in children, he added.

In order to avoid risk of heart, blood pressure, diabetes, obesity and gastroenteritis diseases, doctors suggest not eating stored meat. He said women should cook meat with vegetables and avoid spicy foods during Eid days in order to reduce the risk of contracting various severe diseases.

While talking to the Daily Times, all government teaching hospitals administration claimed to have made special arrangements to provide maximum possible medical, surgical or emergency medical cover to citizens during Eid holidays.

All emergency wards of hospitals will be on high alert during Eid holidays while the paramedical staff has been instructed to remain vigilant to ensure treatment of the patients in case of an untoward incident.

They mentioned that closure of private clinics during Eid holidays resultantly creates problems for patients and eventually they rushed towards government hospitals.

The administration of several city hospitals further added that hospitals security had also beefed up inside the premises as well as around the hospitals especially main entrance and exit points of the hospitals. They said that walk through gates had installed outside the emergencies wards where security guards also checked manually and through metal detectors.

Published in Daily Times, August 22nd 2018.