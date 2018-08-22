‘We make a pledge to work for national progress’

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid President and former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Acting Governor Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Moonis Elahi in their messages of felicitations on Eidul Azha said that on this auspicious occasion, a pledge be made to work for national progress and prosperity with renewed determination, spirit and enthusiasm so that not only people of every segment and field get equal opportunities of prosperity, justice and progress within the country but should have prestigious position in the international community.

They further said that today refreshing memory of great sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim and Hazrat Ismail we should not forget our elders, mothers and sisters who offered every sacrifice for the creation of Pakistan and also tributes should also be paid quite heartily to those who even offered sacrifices of their lives for safeguarding and defending this God-given country, we should also salam to the families of who embraced martyrdom and include those relatives, neighbours and the residents of the locality not offering sacrifice of animals in our Eid happiness and celebrations.

They said despite all hostile tactics of internal and external enemies we are celebrating Eid today as per our wish and choice in a free and sovereign country, this free atmosphere is available to us due to great blessings of Almighty Allah and those who have offered great sacrifices for the motherland, we are duty bound to work to try to build this country with good intentions and whole heartedly in accordance with the dreams of great thinker and poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal who visualized Pakistan and thoughts and wishes of Founder of Pakistan Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Published in Daily Times, August 22nd 2018.