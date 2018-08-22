Pakistan shall defeat all inimical forces: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa paid tribute to victims of terrorism on International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism.

“Collective resolve of the nation shall defeat all inimical forces which tried to push Pakistan towards darkness but are failing in the face of our national resilience and determination,” an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement quoted the army chief as saying.

Terming terrorism a global menace, the army chief said the challenge required collective response, adding that Pakistan had remained subjected to the threat for quite some time, especially during the last two decades.

“Pakistani nation and its armed forces have bravely and successfully stood up to this challenge and are on a positive trajectory to defeat it effectively,” the statement said.

The top military commander of Pakistan Army expressed solidarity with courageous families of the victims of terrorism, including security forces, who fought valiantly against it in Pakistan and elsewhere.

“We strongly condemn terrorism in all its manifestations and extend full support to all the forces of order and peace to bring enduring peace,” General Bajwa was quoted as saying.

International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism is observed on August 21.

Published in Daily Times, August 22nd 2018.