CM Punjab likely to support IJT in educational institutions

MULTAN: Chief Minister Punjab Usman Ahmad Khan Buzdar will hopefully support IJT in educational institutions of Punjab.

The statement has been given by IJT (Islami Jamiat-e-Talba) President Bahauddin Zakariya University Husnain Khokhar who said that because CM Punjab remained an active member of IJT in his college days and university days, it is likely that he would be supportive of religious student organisation.

According to the details, CM Punjab remained a member of IJT in Govt. Emerson College Multan during 1988 to 1990 and in Bahauddin Zakariya University during the session 1992-1994, when his cousin Abdul Qadir Buzdar was the President of IJT, told Chief BZU Husnain Khokhar.

Khokar further said that Chief Minister Punjab should promote the vision of IJT in all educational institutions so that students would receive education in an Islamic environment, as guided by Almighty Allah and His Prophet Mohammad PBUH. He further elaborated that IJT prepare the students to spend their lives in accordance with Islam and makes them denounce what is against Islamic principles.

He hoped that CM Punjab would introduce Islamic system of education which is based on Islamic Principles and prepare the students for collective progress. Khokhar reiterated that he had high hopes from CM Punjab that he would strengthen the nurturing and nourishment of IJT in educational institutions. For this, revamping of syllabus is required along with the introduction of books on Islamic history and books on the Seerah of Holy Prophet PBUH.

He said that only one university (BZU) in this region cannot facilitate thousands of students as every year 34000 to 35000 students apply for admission and only one third secure their admission. He demanded that one more government university should be established in South Punjab. He also said that the education budget for South Punjab should be increased as well.

Published in Daily Times, August 22nd 2018.