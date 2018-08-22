CM Murad Ali Shah vows to improve healthcare, education sector on priority basis

After being re-elected as Sindh Chief Minister (CM), Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) leader Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday addressed a public gathering in Sann, a small town located in Jamshoro District of Sindh Province.

Reportedly, he said that PPP has succeeded in the recent general elections by securing majority of the seats in Sindh provincial assembly, and expressed his gratitude to the people of the province, on behalf of the party, for supporting their candidates.

Meanwhile, PPP Member of National Assembly (MNA) Sardar Sikandar Ali Rahpoto, PPP Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sardar Malik Asad Sikandar and PPP leaders including Shauja Ahmed Rahpoto, Makhdoom Zamir Hussain and Shaman Rahpoto were also present on the occasion.

He asserted that he was well informed about the core issues of the general public, and pledged to resolve them on the priority basis after Eid-ul-Azha holidays.

“Improving healthcare facilities and education sector remain our top priority,” he said, adding that Sann and its adjoining districts were part of his constituency of Sehwan in the general elections, and its residents expressed trust in him by casting their votes in his favour.

Furthermore, he recalled that the residents of his constituency had supported his late father Syed Abdullah Shah since 1970, and claimed that they had been loyal to his family and PPP.

In his address to the gathering, Sardar Sikandar Ali Rahpoto stated that Pakistan would prosper under the leadership of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and the provincial government of Sindh would ensure the provision of all basic facilities including water, health and education.

Besides, Sardar Malik Asad Sikandar maintained that the people of Sindh supported PPP’s candidates across Sindh.

Later, CM Murad Ali Shah’s carcade arrived at Sehwan town where a large number of PPP activists joined his rally, and chanted slogans in favour of PPP.

After visiting the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, he arrived at his native village Wahur near Bhan Syedabad town, where he met several notables and party workers, and assured them that their issues would be resolved.

Published in Daily Times, August 22nd 2018.