Strict security planned in Gujranwala on Eid

GUJRANWALA: Millions of Muslims are celebrating Eidul Azha today with religious zeal and fervour in Gujranwala District. Reportedly, strict security measures are implemented by the district administration, particularly at about 700 mosques and Eid prayer venues to thwart any untoward incident.

In this regard, Gujranwala Regional Police Officer (RPO) Shahid Hanif held a high-level meeting with police officers of all six subdivisions to formulate and implement effective security measures.

He directed police to inspect every suspicious activity, particularly near mosques, and install metal detectors at the entrance points of Eidgahs. In total, 7,695 police officers are performing duties across the district, and are assisted by Quick Response Force and Elite Force Squads.

Police arrest two pickpockets from DHQ Hospital

Two pickpockets were caught red-handed and tortured by visitors of the DHQ Hospital in Gujranwala on Tuesday. Reportedly, suspects Munir and Usman were trying to thieve cash from the pockets of visitors in the hospital. Consequently, they were caught by visitors and hospital guards, and later handed over to officers of the Civil Lines police station.

Boy electrocuted by electric pole

A 10-year-old boy was electrocuted to death on Tuesday while playing in a street in Mian Sansi area of Gujranwala.

Reportedly, Abdul Rehman received severe electric shocks when he came in contact with an electric pole. He was rushed to the DHQ Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries..

