Mohenjo-Daro monuments to remain closed during Eid holidays

The World Heritage monuments of Mohenjo Daro will remain closed for general public during Eid-ul-Azha holidays till August 24, 2018.

A notice has been affixed on main gates of museum and Mohenjo Daro ruins, after the telephonic directions of the Director General, Culture & Tourism Department, Manzoor Kanasro. An official notification though is yet to be released by the Culture & Tourism Department, Government of Sindh, Karachi.

The ruins are annually closed on Eid holidays because of the chaos it goes through due to the carelessness of the visitors, who seem to be unaware of its cultural & historical importance.

Curator Ihsan Abbasi told Daily Times on Tuesday that he has deployed employees of Mohenjo Daro along with police to refrain people to enter the monuments.

To a question he said that it is essential to protect this cultural heritage at all costs otherwise Sindh will lose its rich cultural identity. He said that the area of the ruins is spread over nine square kilometers adding now it is the fundamental duty of police to guard the entire area and to not allow any body to damage the world-famous ruins.

He further said that despite the Sindh High Court orders, Sindh government has not yet constructed boundary wall around the walls to protect it. ”This shows that how much provincial government is serious to save the ruins of historical importance which are cherished by the people around the world”, said Abbasi.

The senior citizens of Larkana have demanded from the government to provide funds for the construction of the boundary wall to save the ruins from habitual land grabbers and encroachers Abbasi further added.

Published in Daily Times, August 22nd 2018.