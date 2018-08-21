Families to protest on Eid for recovery of missing persons

KARACHI: Family members of missing persons in Sindh launched a hunger strike outside Karachi Press Club (KPC) on Tuesday vowing to protest on occasion of Eid-ul-Azha if authorities fail to recover their loved ones.

The protesters gathered on call of Voice of Missing Persons Sindh. Family members of missing persons said that they would not celebrate Eid-ul-Azha in protest against forceful abductions and will sit outside KPC as protest.

During the protest, Voice of Missing Persons Sindh leaders Sorath Lohar and Taj Joyo announced that that if Imran Khan-led newly formed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government fails to ensure release of all missing persons of Sindh by Eid, the organisation will hold protests outside National and provincial assemblies.

Images from the protest