PM Imran calls for Pakistan India reconciliation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that the only way for India and Pakistan to come to terms with each other is through dialogue.

The PM took to twitter to express his sentiments. “To move forward Pakistan and India must have a dialogue and resolve their conflicts including Kashmir. The best way to alleviate poverty and uplift the people of the subcontinent is to resolve our differences through dialogue and start trading,” the PM wrote.

The PM also thanked his friend, former cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Sindh Sidhu, who especially traveled to Pakistan to attend the PM’s oath taking ceremony.

PM Imran also criticized the case filed against Sidhu upon his return by a Indian lawyer on account of Sidhu hugging the Pakistan Army Chief of Staff.

The PM wrote that “those in India who targeted him are doing a great disservice to peace in the subcontinent – without peace our people cannot progress.”