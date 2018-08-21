PM Imran Khan to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has decided to celebrate his first Eid in Islamabad after assuming charge of the premier office.

Khan is expected to spend Eid-ul-Azha holidays in the official residence, PM Colony located in the federal capital.

The newly elected Prime Minister (PM) will offer Eid prayers in PM House.

Imran Khan took oath on August 18 Imran Khan sworn-in as 22nd PM of Pakistan.

In his inaugural address to the nation since being elected as prime minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan on Sunday night unveiled a roadmap his government would be following in the days ahead to fulfill his promise of creating a ‘Naya Pakistan‘.

The prime minister said he will follow Medina’s example to rid Pakistan of its chronic problems. “They did not borrow from Roman or Persian empires. They strengthened the people and made them self-sufficient,” he added