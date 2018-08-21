Baby boy born in Arafat

JEDDAH: A baby boy was born at the sacred site of Arafat in Saudia Arabia as Muslims performed Hajj, on Monday.

According to Arab News, a Jordanian woman gave birth to the boy named ‘Wadah’ at the Jabal Al-Rahma Hospital in Arafat.

Both the mother and the baby appear to be in good health, as per Jabal Al-Rahma Hospital.

Arafat is situated 20 kilometers southeast of Makkah and is visited by pilgrims on the ninth day of Dhu al-Hijjah.

After prayers in Makkah, pilgrims head to an area called Mount Arafat. From there, pilgrims will head to an area called Muzdalifa, picking up pebbles along the way for a symbolic stoning of the devil and a casting away of sins that takes place in the Mina valley for three days. At the Hajj’s end, male pilgrims will shave their hair and women will cut a lock of hair in a sign of renewal for completing the pilgrimage. Around the world, Muslims will mark the end of Hajj with a celebration called Eidul Azha.