Pakistan condemns attack in Kabul

Web Desk

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan condemned the rocket attacks in Kabul amidst clashes between Afghan security forces and militants near a mosque on Tuesday.

“Pakistan condemns rocket attacks on Kabul close to the presidential palace during Eid prayers and urges all parties to respond to the Afghan Government’s ceasefire offer,” Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal tweeted.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also strongly condemned in the attack, highlighting the defeatist mindset of terrorists who engage in cowardly attacks on religious occasions.

Najib Danish, Afghan Interior Ministry Spokesman confirmed that 2 people have been injured as militants took over a nearby building, firing rockets. Security forces have cordoned off the area as people fled to safety. The building taken over by militants is not far from the Presidential palace.

 

