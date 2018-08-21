Jail authorities shift Captain Safdar to RIC after severe chest pain

RAWALPINDI: Captain (rtd) Safdar has been shifted to the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) after severe chest pains.

He began to experience chest pain last night and was shifted to the medical ward of the Adiala Jail but was unable to find relief.

He will undergo a complete medical check up at the RIC, upon which, a decision will be made regarding admitting him to the hospital.

RIC’s chief executive Genral (retd) Azhar Kiyani examined Safdar. The security measures of RIC have been upgraded a great deal because both Captain (rtd) Safdar and Hanif Abbasi are being treated at the hospital.

There are also reports of alleged misconduct on part of the security guards with the relatives of other patients who have been barred from entering the hospital premises.

Last month, Captain (rtd) Safdar was shifted to PIMS because of same complaints.

