PIA, Pakistan Steel Mills and PM house employees will not be laid off: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Asad Umar has said that no employees of the PIA, Pakistan Steel Mills and the Prime Minister house will lose their jobs.

He said that the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) led government will take all necessary steps to retrieve the national money which has been deposited in foreign accounts.

The Finance Minister spoke to the media after his visit to the finance ministry. he further mentioned that bonds will be issued to overseas Pakistanis after approval form the cabinet.

He said that a task force has been made to curb money laundering and it will present its report in two weeks. He said the overseas assets of Pakistanis will fully be disclosed in the report.

He said that only in Dubai, Pakistanis have invested 8 billion dollars. He highlighted that for the formation of a “naya Pakistan”, his party needs the consistent support of the people.

Asad Umar also promised employment opportunities for the youth and said that their government will provide immediate financial relief for widows and pensioners.