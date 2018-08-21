SBP issues Rs 185b fresh notes on Eid-ul-Azha

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) issued Rs. 185 billion fresh notes, through its 16 field offices of its subsidiary SBP Banking Services Corporation (SBP BSC), to meet the demand on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

Out of the total fresh notes issued, Rs. 12 billion of lower denomination (upto Rs. 100) fresh notes have been provided to commercial banks, for further distribution among general public and account holders.

Moreover, Rs. 200 billion of fresh & good quality ATM notes of the higher denomination (Rs. 500 & above) have been issued to commercial banks for smooth operations and availability of cash in ATMs during and before Eid holidays.

Last year, an amount of Rs.168 billion was issued.