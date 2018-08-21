Bohra community celebrates Eid today

KARACHI: The Bohra community is celebrating Eid-ul-Azha will full religious fervor today.The largest gathering of the community was at the Tahiri Mosque in Karachi’s Saddar area.

The community also gathered at the Pan Mandi, Soldier Bazaar, Baloch Colony, North Nazimabad and Hyderi areas of the metropolis.

Security measures were taken all over the city and police officials, alongside rangers have been stationed at Bohri mosques.

The Eid prayers follow with the ritual of sacrifice of animals following the example of Prophet Ibrahim.