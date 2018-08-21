Captain (r) Safdar falls sick again in Adiala jail

RAWALPINDI: The son-in-law of ousted premier Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz’s husband Capt (r) Safdar fell sick in Adiala Jail on Monday.

Safdar was given medical treatment in the jail hospital, however, the decision to shift him to the hospital was not taken yet.

On August 10, the former lawmaker had been shifted to PIMS Hospital over his health issues in Adiala Jail. Safdar is suffering from a stomach ulcer and was rushed to the health facility amid a tight surveillance after his medical condition deteriorated.

A five-member medical board completed the examination of Muhammad Safdar at PIMS Hospital. And then the board of PIMS, declared all the medical reports of Capt (r) Safdar clear.

On August 14, amid tight security, Safdar was sent back to the Adiala jail.

Safdar is imprisoned in the high-profile jail after an accountability court convicted him in the Avenfield reference on July 6.

Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir had sentenced the former Prime Minister (PM) to 10 years in prison, Maryam Nawaz to seven years and Captain (r) Safdar to one year in prison.