PM Imran pledges to fight against terrorism

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Pakistan will work with the international community to eradicate terrorism.

On the first International day to remember the victims of terrorism, the PM said that he salutes the brave people who have suffered the losses and continued the fight against terrorism, especially mentioning the security forces and the Pakistan Army.

The PM further said that Pakistan is one of those countries which has suffered the most at the behest of terrorism and thousands of civilians and security personnel have lost their lives in the ongoing fight against extremism.

He also remembered the victims of the APS attack and said that the 130 martyrs of the attack can never be forgotten.

PM Khan said that despite the losses, Pakistan’s resolve against terrorism remains determined and urged the international community to take measures to help the victims of terrorism.

He also cited the Pakistani government’s efforts to help the victims of terrorism.