Sindh cabinet decides to install desalination plant to overcome water crisis

KARACHI: The Sindh cabinet has decided to install a desalination plant in Karachi to overcome the water crisis.

The cabinet also declared some areas of Umerkot and Thar drought stricken and has also decided to reserve some space in the city for graveyards.

The meeting was chaired by CM Murad Ali Shah and in attendance were the newly-appointed eight ministers, two advisors, the chief secretary, Sindh police IG and other provincial secretaries.

The CM also directed the secretary to put the suo motice on luxury cars on the agenda in the next meeting so that decisive action can be taken and instructed the provincial minister of municipality to initiate the construction of the desalination plant on immediate basis.

The Interior Secretary and IG police gave the cabinet a briefing regarding law and order in the city, assuring the law makers that the city is under control.

They also informed the cabinet that instructions regarding goat skins and cleanliness were dispatched in both English and Urdu.

The CM further instructed the IG to enhance security measures in Shikarpur, Dadu and Jacobabad as last year on the occasion of Eid, there was a terror attack in Shikarpur.

The Irrigation Secretary further gave a briefing to the cabinet, highlighting that because of the water shortage, crops, especially rice have suffered a great deal.