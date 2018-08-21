Pilgrims offer Eid-ul-Azha prayers at Masjid an-Nabawai, Masjid al-Haram

MAKKAH: Over two million Muslims offered Eid-ul-Azha prayers at Masjid al-Haram and Masid an-Nabawi.

The Imam of the Prophet’s Mosque Sheikh Hussein bin Abdelaziz Al al-Sheikh said “All prophets of God invited humanity to tauheed, and believing in it will be path of success. Give respect and importance to your parents and teachers. Strengthen your relation with the Holy Quran.”

After prayers in Makkah, pilgrims will head to an area called Mount Arafat on Monday. From there, pilgrims will head to an area called Muzdalifa, picking up pebbles along the way for a symbolic stoning of the devil and a casting away of sins that takes place in the Mina valley for three days.At the Hajj’s end, male pilgrims will shave their hair and women will cut a lock of hair in a sign of renewal for completing the pilgrimage. Around the world, Muslims will mark the end of Hajj with a celebration called Eidul Azha.

Major General Mansour al-Turki, the spokesman for the Saudi Interior Ministry, told journalists Saturday that over two million Muslims from abroad and inside the kingdom would be taking part in this year’s Hajj.

For Saudi Arabia, the Hajj is the biggest logistical challenge the kingdom faces. Its ruling Al Saud family stakes its legitimacy in part on its management of the holiest sites in Islam. King Salman’s official title is the “Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques,” at Makkah and Medina. Other Saudi kings, and the Ottoman rulers of the Hijaz region before them, all have adopted the honorary title

