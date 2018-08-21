PM appoints Naeemul Haq as special assistant for political affairs

ISLAMABAD: A notification was issued by the Cabinet Secretariat on Monday and it read that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Naeemul Haq has been appointed as a special assistant to the Prime Minister Imran Khan on political affairs.

Meanwhile, in a separate notification, Iftikhar Durrani has been appointed as a special assistant to the PM for media affairs.

For appointment as special assistant to PM, Haq thanked him via Twitter and stated, “This challenging assignment can only be fulfilled through the hard work and dedication which you inspire in millions.”