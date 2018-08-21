NAB reprimanded for not respecting privacy of personnel under probe

Lahore: Chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar has reprimanded the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for not respecting the privacy of personnel under investigation.

During the hearing on Monday, the CJP issued asked NAB chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal and prosecutor general Asghar Haider to appear before him on August 27 and explain how information about summons issued to those under investigation were leaked to the media.

The top judge was hearing a case on the payment of ‘high’ salaries to officials appointed to head of 56 public-sector companies formed in the Punjab during Shehbaz Sharif’s tenure.

As the hearing went underway, the CJP said, “The NAB has no right to slander people.”

“The summoning of people should be private,” he said, adding, “The reputation of a person who is found innocent in an inquiry will be ruined in society [due to news reports that he has been summoned by NAB].”

The CJP observed that the practice would dissuade foreign investors from bringing their money into country.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan also regretted that leakage of information. He said that there were ‘black sheep’ in the NAB.

The CJP then said that action should be taken against officers found guilty of sharing information about those under investigation at a stage when even charges were not brought against them.

During the hearing, the NAB prosecutor assured the bench that the anti-graft body had initiated an accountability drive within the organisation.

According to a report submitted by the NAB prosecutor, 54 officials had withdrawn a total of Rs 520 million in salaries. The prosecutor told the court that at least 34 officials who had received high salaries were ready to return the money.

The apex court ordered all officials who had withdrawn market-based salaries in addition to their regular pay, to return the extra money within three months.

Witch-hunts against prominent businesses

Of late, there appears to be a witch-hunt underway by the accountability watchdog against some business personalities, who have repeatedly complained about ‘frivolous’ summons issued to them.

Last week, Mian Mansha, who heads the Nishat Group, had condemned summons issued to him in a complaint which was termed ‘false’ and ‘frivolous’ in a press release issued by the group. The statement said that Mian Mansha was a victim of a campaign launched by certain vested quarters. “The entire objective is to malign the name of the group, which is one of the premier business institutions of the country,” it said.

In the summons, NAB Lahore had asked Mian Mansha to appear before it on August 17 in connection with a complaint about alleged irregularities in acquisition of a property in UK.

Published in Daily Times, August 21st 2018.