IHC defers pleas seeking suspension of Avenfield verdict

The Islamabad High Court on Monday deferred Sharifs’ petitions – seeking suspension of Avenfield verdict – after summer vacations.

Earlier in the day, the court reserved its verdict on a plea filed on behalf of deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif, daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Capt (r) Muhammad Safdar asking for the Avenfield judgement of July 6 to be suspended.

The court said that “at this stage we are not inclined to decide these petitions and they shall remain pending and fixed along with the appeals.”

The bench comprising Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the appeals of the Sharif family.

During the proceedings, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) completed its final arguments after which the verdict was reserved.

NAB prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi said, “The London flats were in the name of Neilson and Nescoll, which we proved were owned by Nawaz Sharif,” he said. The NAB prosecutor gave reference of a televised interview, to which, Justice Minallah asked him to explain the interview in detail in the appeal.

NAB court to club hearing of graft references

Separately, an accountability court hearing the remaining corruption references filed against Nawaz Sharif and sons Hassan and Hussain on Monday decided to conclude the remaining two references simultaneously.

The judgment came Khawaja Haris, counsel for Nawaz, appealed to the court to hear the Al-Azizia and Flagship Investment references together.

Nawaz also appeared in court with Haris and the prosecution’s counsel was also present.

Speaking to journalists present in the courtroom, the former prime minister claimed that he used to pay day-to-day expense of the Prime Minister’s House from his own pocket. “I have cheques as a proof,” he said. The statement came a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he would reduce the expenses of the PM’s House.

Published in Daily Times, August 21st 2018.